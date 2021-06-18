The Duke Energy Foundation has given the city of Richland a $50,000 Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions grant to support the revitalization of Richland Community Park.
The grant was used to replace existing playground equipment with a new playscape and park benches and enhance landscaping around the new equipment.
“Supporting the communities where we work and operate is a cornerstone of our mission and values,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “We’re proud to be a part of the community and partner on enhancing resources that residents can continue to benefit from and enjoy.”
"The City of Richland welcomes Duke Energy to the community and thanks them for their generous donation. We look forward to the future and a long-lasting partnership," said Richland Mayor, Kenneth Guard.
To commemorate the reopening of Richland Community Park, the city held a community event June 12.
Earlier this month, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announced the construction of the 250-megawatt Pisgah Ridge Solar site, also in Navarro County, which will generate enough energy to power approximately 63,000 homes in the state.
Currently, the company operates nearly 1,500 MW of wind, 500 MW of solar and a 36-MW battery storage facility in Texas.
The grant was made possible through the Duke Energy Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.
More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
About Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) – a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. – headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions, and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power, and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. Visit Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and follow on LinkedIn and YouTube for more information.
Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
