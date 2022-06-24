The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center hosted its second annual Nature STEM Camp this summer.
Deb Tamez, aka Mrs. T, is a former public school teacher turned owner/director of an early learning center that is nature-play based for young children in Mildred. She said she was excited to see that more than half of the campers were returnees from last summer's STEM camp.
She specifically designed this camp to work with elementary students ages 6 to 10. Students during this two week camp revisited the Scientific Method as they performed science experiments as well as challenged themselves in hands on activities in nature.
"Engaging children in STEM activities allows them to develop a deep skill set in critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication," Mrs. T said.
The Eagle's Nest will host a literacy camp for Kindergarten through first grade in late July, right before the new school year begins.
If you would like more info on Preschool, Pre-K or summer camp enrollment, please visit the website at eaglesnestmildred.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.