The Eagle’s Nest Play to Learn Center recently completed a successful fundraising campaign to raise funds for their garden project. The goal for this nature and play based preschool program is to create a garden space for young children to maintain throughout the school year.
“Having a garden at our center is a wonderful way for my preschoolers to connect with nutrition education and understand the process of growing healthy foods,” stated Deb Tamez, owner and director of The Eagle’s Nest.
The program received a grant from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Foundation, PR Equipment in Kerens and GS Saldivar Construction from Waxahachie. The Eagle’s Nest parents helped raise funds through a fundraiser that also benefited the garden project.
“I am so grateful for the support we have received to help get this project off the ground. We also had a couple of Mildred High School students come out and volunteer their time in helping set up the garden with our preschoolers,” Tamez stated.
The Eagle’s Nest preschoolers are excited about this project and can’t wait to see their garden flourish this Spring.
