As the school year comes to a close, The Eagle’s Nest is sending off 14 students to Kindergarten this fall. Originally opened in 2020, Mrs. Deb Tamez ended 2021 with four Pre-K students completing her program. This is her second year in full operation and is seeing growth in her program in Mildred with 14 students in Pre-K this school year, and next year’s enrollment is at full capacity. Students will be celebrating their last day of Pre-K soon and then The Eagle’s Nest will kick off summer with its third annual Nature STEM camp the week of Memorial Day.
There is also a Literacy Camp (K-1) in July. This year it is a three week camp, centered around individual reading/phonics needs of each child. If you would like to register for any of the camps, you can register here: https://www.eaglesnestmildred.com/summer-camps The Eagle’s Nest recently announced they will be opening a half day Kindergarten program for the 2024-25 school year. You can sign up for more info here: https://www.eaglesnestmildred.com/enrollment
June 13-16, 20-23: Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old.
Offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12.
July 11-14, 18-21: Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp
Offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into first grade.
For more info: visit https://www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Mrs. T at 214-662-6194.
