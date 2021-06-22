The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition presents its third Child Safety session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Corsicana YMCA Optimist Room. This free, face-to-face session is about Home and Internet Safety with Wade Gillen, Corsicana Fire Rescue and Lydia Bailey, Children’s Advocacy Center. A virtual option is available as well.
Attendees will receive a children's book about each topic and a chance to win door prizes. One of the organizers, Rachel Gillespie of Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, said that families who attend all three sessions will receive an Altitude Trampoline gift card for their child.
Food will be served to parents. For planning purposes, parents are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3ciTYXa. For more information call 903-229-4853.
