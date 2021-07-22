The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition recently hosted two free screenings of the movie Inside Out at the Palace Theatre. More than 150 people enjoyed the family favorite, and even got the chance to meet the characters.
Early Childhood Coalition hosts movie night
- From Staff Reports
