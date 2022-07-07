Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Internet Safety Day at Grace Community Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.