The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Child Safety Days on three Thursday evenings. Parents and caregivers will learn how to have a fun summer while keeping children safe. These are free, face-to-face sessions with experts on each topic.
One of the organizers, Rachel Gillespie of Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, explains that Grace Community Church hosts two of the events and assists with childcare at each event. Food will be provided. Those who attend will receive a children's book and a chance to win door prizes. Participants who attend all three sessions will also receive an Altitude Trampoline gift card for their child.
Dates and topics are:
• Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Infant/Child CPR, at Corsicana Fire Rescue Station #1, 2975 Drane Road (a two-hour session)
• Thursday, June 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Safe Sleep, at Grace Community Church, 227 N. Beaton St.
• Thursday, July 14th Internet Safety from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Grace Community Church, 227 N. Beaton St.
The CPR training does not qualify as certification. For planning purposes, parents are asked to register online through Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition at https://bit.ly/3t24Np0 or call 903-229-4853. The Coalition also has a Facebook page with contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.