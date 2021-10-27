Early voting is ongoing at the Navarro County Annex as Corsicana voters choose between Kamar Chambers and Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden for Place 2 on the Corsicana Independent School District Board and Texans cast their votes for eight proposed constitutional amendments.
Early voting continues from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29 at the Navarro County Annex. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters may vote at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
So far during early voting, 426 people have cast their votes in person and 104 by mail.
