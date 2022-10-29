Early voting in the General Election began Monday, and continues through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. So far, more than 3,000 Navarro County residents have voted.
Allie Thomas, Navarro County Elections Administrator, reported that as of Friday evening, 3,943 ballots have been cast.
In the primary election March 1, Navarro County voters decided the contested races for Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, and Constable Pct. 2. Now they will make their choice in the races between Bob Hall (Rep.) and Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.) for State Senator District 2; and Cody Harris (Rep.) and R. Edwin Adams (Lib.) State Representative District 8.
Throughout the state, voters will elect Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, and more.
Early voting continues at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any county polling place.
For a list of polling places, sample ballot, or more information, visit www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
