Voting in the Texas Primary election is underway as Democrats and Republicans choose candidates in advance of the November 2022 midterm elections.
Navarro County Democrats have the opportunity to choose statewide candidates, while those who vote in the Republican Primary can vote for local candidates as well. Locally, contested races include Commissioner in Precincts 2 and 4, as well as Justice of the Peace in Pct. 4 and Pct. 2 Constable.
Allie Thomas, Navarro County Elections Administrator, reported that as of Thursday evening, 1,170 Navarro County residents had voted. That number represents a turnout of 3.86% of the county’s 30,277 registered voters.
So far, there have been 36 vote by mail ballots returned, while 1,136 have voted in person.
Early voting began Feb. 14, and will continue through Feb. 25.
Anyone wishing to vote early in person may do so at the Navarro County Annex Building, 601 North 13th Street, in Corsicana.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 and again Monday through Friday of next week.
The polls will also be open on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., but closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
All 20 Navarro County polling locations will be open on Election Day March 1.
