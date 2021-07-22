Early voting for the Congressional District 6 Runoff Election is 7:30 a. m. to 6:30 pm. through Friday, July 23 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex. The county will have 12 voting locations open from 7 a. m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, July 27.
According to Interim Elections Administrator Allie Thomas, 191 voters cast their ballots in-person July 19, followed by 257 July 20, and 250 July 21, for a total of 698 in-person voters and 122 by mail.
The runoff election between Republican candidates Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright resulted from a May 1, 2021 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Ron Wright from COVID-19 in February 2021.
