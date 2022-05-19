Early voting in the Primary Runoff Elections ends Friday, May 20, with election day set for Tuesday, May 24.
The Democratic and Republican parties will hold runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party's runoff election will appear as that party's nominee on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
In Navarro County, David Brewer and Cody Muldner will compete for Pct. 4 Commissioner; John V. Cabano and Lisa Clay for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4.
As of Wednesday, 668 Navarro County voters cast their ballots early, according to the Elections Department.
Under Texas law, if you cast a ballot in a party's primary election, you can only participate in that same party's primary runoff election, meaning you cannot switch parties after the main primary election to vote in another party's primary runoff election. If you did not cast a ballot in either party's primary election, you have the option of voting in either party's primary runoff election.
On the Republican ballot are candidates for Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush; Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and Railroad Commissioner Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian.
The Democratic ballot features candidates for Lt. Governor Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; Attorney General Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza; Comptroller of Public Accounts Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding; and Commissioner of the General Land Office Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg.
Early voting will take place at the Navarro County Annex from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, May 20. County polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections website.
