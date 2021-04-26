Early voting continues through Tuesday, April 27 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana. So far, 794 voters have cast their ballots in person or by mail.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25; and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, Saturday, May 1.
Navarro County’s ballot will feature candidates for local office and Congressional District 6.
On the ballot for the City of Corsicana is a contested race for Councilman Pct. 3 against incumbent Chris Woolsey and challenger Neal Green, Jr.
Incumbents, Mayor Don Denbow, Councilman Jeffrey G. Smith, Pct. 4, Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp, and City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, filed for re-election unopposed.
Other cities participating in the election are Dawson, Eureka, Rice, Kerens and Goodlow.
On the ballot for Dawson are Matthew Machner, Barbara Leggett Adler, and Aaron Hogue for Councilmember. Voters will also vote for or against Proposition A regarding bonds for street and related drainage improvements and taxes to pay the principal and interest
Eureka: Pamela J. Mieth and Tammy Cantrell for Mayor and Debra Childress and Mike Wisdom for Councilmembers
Rice: J. Nicole Jackson and Ratchnee France for Mayor; Vickie Young, Robby Valdez, Lennie Andrews Deagen, and Sheila Teague for Alderman
Kerens: Mayor Jeffrey Saunders; Bryant Jennings, Darren Lane, and Cameron Mitchell for Alderman
Goodlow: Nantambu Kambon and Wayne Owen for Mayor; Earnest Betts, Eric Littleton, and Jacklyn Copeland for Alderman.
Candidates for Frost, Blooming Grove, and Fairfield Independent School Districts are:
Frost ISD: Bryan Anderson, David “Moose” Williams, Brian Caton, and James Cagle
Blooming Grove ISD: Mary Spence, Lee Grounds, Micah Haden, T.C. Lawhon, Shane Richards, and
Danika Watson
Fairfield ISD: Kirby Capps Flandry, Michael Wren, and Josh Carlson
The special election for Texas’ Sixth Congressional District features 23 candidates representing the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Independent parties, including:
Michael Ballantine (R), Brian Harrison (R), Brian K. Stephenson (D), Dan Rodimer (R), Travis Rodermund (R), Tammy Allison (D), Shawn Lassiter (D), Susan Wright (R), Mike Egan (R), Jenny Garcia Sharon (R), John Anthony Castro (R), Patrick Moses (D), Sery Kim (R), Matt Hinterlong (D), Chris Suprun (D), Lydia Bean (D), Jana Lynne Sanchez (D), Jake Ellzey (R), Michael Wood (R), Adrian Mizher (I), Daryl J. Eddings Sr. (D), Phil Gray (L), and Manuel Richard Salazar III (D).
On election day, May 1, residents may vote at any Navarro County polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To locate a polling place, or for more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Department online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections or call 903-875-3330.
