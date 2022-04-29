Voters headed to the polls Monday to begin casting their ballots. Early voting ends Tuesday, May 3, with election day set for Saturday, May 7.
According to the Navarro County Elections Office, early voting turnout for local elections and the statewide Constitutional Amendment election totaled 988 as of Thursday, April 28.
Up for election on the Corsicana City Council are incumbent Councilwomen Pct. 1 Susan Hale and Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, who will be challenged by Charles Dunnahoe.
For the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5, held by Jamie Roman, Place 6, Leah Blackard, and the vacant Place 7 are on the ballot. Incumbents Roman and Blackard filed for re-election. James Maxwell will challenge Roman for Place 5. Melissa Castillo, Daylon Caldwell, and Brad Farmer will compete for Place 7.
CISD will also be holding a bond election which includes two propositions.
According to the district, Proposition A is a school building bond to renovate the aging Corsicana High School, expand Career and Technology Education programs, renovate the agriculture barn and the Fine Arts auditorium, relocate the transportation center, and purchase new buses to replace buses near end of life. Core areas in the high school will be expanded to accommodate continued student enrollment growth.
Proposition B is to construct a multi-purpose facility for student extracurricular activities and practices.
Every Texas county will be holding elections on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution approved by the 87th Texas Legislature during the second and third special sessions of 2021.
Proposition 1 would allow the legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections website, or for voting resources in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
