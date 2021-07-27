Navarro County’s polls closed Tuesday evening, July 27, ending the Congressional District 6 special election runoff, to fill the unexpired term on former Congressman Ron Wright. Early voting returns show Susan Wright in the lead with 801 votes, against Jake Ellzey, 652.
According to the Navarro County Elections Department, a total of 1,453 early votes were cast. Unofficial results will be released later this evening.
The runoff election between Republicans Ellzey and Wright resulted from a May 1 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Congressman Wright’s death from COVID-19 in February.
The Sixth Congressional District includes Ellis and Navarro counties and some of Tarrant County.
