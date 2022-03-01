Polls have closed, ending the March 1 Primary Election, and the Navarro County Elections Office has released early voting results.
Early voting returns show incumbent Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry leading Ricky Grantham, 313 to 236. Current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams, 426, received the majority vote against opponent David Foreman, 114.
David Brewer, 215, leads the race for Pct. 4 Commissioner against Cody Muldner, 143, Bill Gowan 42, John Paul Plemons, 162, Terry Brooks, 119, Tommy Montgomery, 117, and Anthony Watson, 36.
Leading the race for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 is John V. Cabano with 364 votes, against Lisa Clay, 308, and Shane Richards 173.
According to the Elections Office, 2,787 votes were cast during early voting.
Early voting totals for local candidates are as follows:
Navarro County Criminal District Attorney: Will Thomson, incumbent 2,184
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent 2,170
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent 2,198
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent 2,231
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent 2,181
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham 236
Eddie Perry, incumbent 313
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
Cody C. Muldner 143
Bill Gowan 42
David Brewer 215
John Paul Plemons 162
Terry Brooks 119
Tommy Montgomery 117
Anthony (Tony) Watson 36
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent 542
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent 513
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent 349
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
Lisa Clay 308
John V. Cabano 364
Shane Richards 173
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman 114
Dan Williams, incumbent 426
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup 2,151
