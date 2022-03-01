CDS Election day

Polls have closed, ending the March 1 Primary Election, and the Navarro County Elections Office has released early voting results.

Early voting returns show incumbent Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry leading Ricky Grantham, 313 to 236. Current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams, 426, received the majority vote against opponent David Foreman, 114.

David Brewer, 215, leads the race for Pct. 4 Commissioner against Cody Muldner, 143, Bill Gowan 42, John Paul Plemons, 162, Terry Brooks, 119, Tommy Montgomery, 117, and Anthony Watson, 36.

Leading the race for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 is John V. Cabano with 364 votes, against Lisa Clay, 308, and Shane Richards 173.

According to the Elections Office, 2,787 votes were cast during early voting.

Early voting totals for local candidates are as follows:

Navarro County Criminal District Attorney: Will Thomson, incumbent 2,184

Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent 2,170

District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent 2,198

County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent 2,231

County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent 2,181

County Commissioner Pct. 2:

Ricky Grantham 236

Eddie Perry, incumbent 313

County Commissioner Pct. 4:

Cody C. Muldner 143

Bill Gowan 42

David Brewer 215

John Paul Plemons 162

Terry Brooks 119

Tommy Montgomery 117

Anthony (Tony) Watson 36

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent 542

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent 513

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent 349

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:

Lisa Clay 308

John V. Cabano 364

Shane Richards 173

County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:

David L. Foreman 114

Dan Williams, incumbent 426

Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup 2,151

