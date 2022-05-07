Unofficial results of early voting show Corsicana City Councilwoman Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, 99, leading challenger Charles Dunnahoe, 44. For Corsicana ISD Place 5, incumbent Jamie Roman, 1,144, leads Jim Maxwell, 492, with a close race for Place 7 between Brad Farmer, 619, Melissa Castillo, 555, and Daylon Caldwell, 554.
The majority of early voters voted against Corsicana ISD’s bond propositions:
Corsicana ISD Proposition A
For 882
Against 916
Proposition A is a school building bond to renovate the aging Corsicana High School, expand Career and Technology Education programs, renovate the agriculture barn and the Fine Arts auditorium, relocate the transportation center, and purchase new buses to replace buses near end of life. Core areas in the high school will be expanded to accommodate continued student enrollment growth.
Corsicana ISD Proposition B
For 691
Against 1,097
Proposition B is to construct a multi-purpose facility for student extracurricular activities and practices.
