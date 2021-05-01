CDS Election day

The Navarro County elections office reported the following early voting numbers after the polls closed Saturday night, ending the May 1 Election.

United States Representative Dist. 6

REP Michael Ballantine 17

REP Brian Harrison 514

DEM Brian K. Stephenson 31

REP Dan Rodimer 67

REP Travis Rodermund 1

DEM Tammy Allison 36

DEM Shawn Lassiter 50

REP Susan Wright 516

REP Mike Egan 72

REP Jenny Garcia Sharon 2

REP John Anthony Castro 61

DEM Patrick Moses 10

REP Sery Kim 41

DEM Matt Hinterlong 5

DEM Chris Suprun 2

DEM Lydia Bean 49

DEM Jana Lynne Sanchez 189

REP Jake Ellzey 369

REP Michael Wood 73

IND Adrian Mizher 4

DEM Daryl J. Eddings Sr. 10

LIB Phil Gray 3

DEM Manuel Richard Salazar III 15

Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 3

Neal Green, Jr. 77

Chris Woolsey 119

Corsicana Mayor: Don Denbow 830

Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 4: Jeffrey G. Smith 394

Corsicana Municipal Judge: Cody Beauchamp 831

Corsicana City Attorney: Kerri Anderson Donica 809

Dawson City Council (Vote for two)

Matthew Machner 6

Barbara Leggett Adler 11

Aaron Hogue 11

Proposition A: For 11, Against 5

Eureka City Council

Mayor

Pamela J. Mieth 13

Tammy Cantrell 14

Councilmembers (Vote for two)

Debra Childress 17

Mike Wisdom 26

Rice City Council

Mayor:

J. Nicole Jackson 15

Ratchnee France 2

Alderman (Vote for two)

Vickie Young 11

Robby Valdez 5

Lennie Andrews Deagen 8

Sheila Teague 10

Kerens City Council

Mayor

Jeffrey Saunders 11

Aldermen (Vote for two)

Bryant Jennings 14

Darren Lane 10

Cameron Mitchell 5

Goodlow City Council

Mayor

Nantambu Kambon 11

Wayne Owen 2

Aldermen (Vote for two)

Earnest Betts 12

Eric Littleton 8

Jacklyn Copeland 4

Frost ISD (Vote for two)

Bryan Anderson 19

David “Moose” Williams 14

Brian Caton 10

James Cagle 13

Blooming Grove ISD (Vote for three)

Mary Spence 43

Lee Grounds 124

Micah Haden 85

T.C. Lawhon 43

Shane Richards 113

Danika Watson 139

Fairfield ISD (Vote for two)

Kirby Capps Flandry 13

Michael Wren 20

Josh Carlson 15

