The Navarro County elections office reported the following early voting numbers after the polls closed Saturday night, ending the May 1 Election.
United States Representative Dist. 6
REP Michael Ballantine 17
REP Brian Harrison 514
DEM Brian K. Stephenson 31
REP Dan Rodimer 67
REP Travis Rodermund 1
DEM Tammy Allison 36
DEM Shawn Lassiter 50
REP Susan Wright 516
REP Mike Egan 72
REP Jenny Garcia Sharon 2
REP John Anthony Castro 61
DEM Patrick Moses 10
REP Sery Kim 41
DEM Matt Hinterlong 5
DEM Chris Suprun 2
DEM Lydia Bean 49
DEM Jana Lynne Sanchez 189
REP Jake Ellzey 369
REP Michael Wood 73
IND Adrian Mizher 4
DEM Daryl J. Eddings Sr. 10
LIB Phil Gray 3
DEM Manuel Richard Salazar III 15
Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 3
Neal Green, Jr. 77
Chris Woolsey 119
Corsicana Mayor: Don Denbow 830
Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 4: Jeffrey G. Smith 394
Corsicana Municipal Judge: Cody Beauchamp 831
Corsicana City Attorney: Kerri Anderson Donica 809
Dawson City Council (Vote for two)
Matthew Machner 6
Barbara Leggett Adler 11
Aaron Hogue 11
Proposition A: For 11, Against 5
Eureka City Council
Mayor
Pamela J. Mieth 13
Tammy Cantrell 14
Councilmembers (Vote for two)
Debra Childress 17
Mike Wisdom 26
Rice City Council
Mayor:
J. Nicole Jackson 15
Ratchnee France 2
Alderman (Vote for two)
Vickie Young 11
Robby Valdez 5
Lennie Andrews Deagen 8
Sheila Teague 10
Kerens City Council
Mayor
Jeffrey Saunders 11
Aldermen (Vote for two)
Bryant Jennings 14
Darren Lane 10
Cameron Mitchell 5
Goodlow City Council
Mayor
Nantambu Kambon 11
Wayne Owen 2
Aldermen (Vote for two)
Earnest Betts 12
Eric Littleton 8
Jacklyn Copeland 4
Frost ISD (Vote for two)
Bryan Anderson 19
David “Moose” Williams 14
Brian Caton 10
James Cagle 13
Blooming Grove ISD (Vote for three)
Mary Spence 43
Lee Grounds 124
Micah Haden 85
T.C. Lawhon 43
Shane Richards 113
Danika Watson 139
Fairfield ISD (Vote for two)
Kirby Capps Flandry 13
Michael Wren 20
Josh Carlson 15
