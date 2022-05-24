Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.