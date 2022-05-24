Navarro County polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Primary Runoff Elections, with results of early voting showing David Brewer leading Cody Muldner, 393 to 178 for Pct. 4 Commissioner and John V. Cabano, 321, and Lisa Clay, 254, for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4.
During early voting, 1,213 Navarro County voters cast their ballots, according to the Elections Department.
The Democratic and Republican parties held runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party's runoff election will appear as that party's nominee on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
According to early voting returns for Navarro County, Attorney General Ken Paxton received 609, and George P. Bush, 449; Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham, 632, and Tim Westley, 340; and Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, 531, and Sarah Stogner, 474.
The Democratic ballot featured candidates for Lt. Governor Mike Collier, 81, and Michelle Beckley, 58; Attorney General Joe Jaworski, 77, and Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 63; Comptroller of Public Accounts Janet T. Dudding, 87, and Angel Luis Vega, 50; and Commissioner of the General Land Office Jay Kleberg, 76, and Sandragrace Martinez, 62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.