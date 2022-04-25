Early voting in local elections and the statewide Constitutional Amendment election will be Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 26, with Election Day set for Saturday, May 7.
Up for election on the Corsicana City Council are incumbent Councilwomen Pct. 1 Susan Hale and Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, who will be challenged by Charles Dunnahoe.
For the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5, held by Jamie Roman, Place 6, Leah Blackard, and the vacant Place 7 are on the ballot. Incumbents Roman and Blackard filed for re-election. James Maxwell will challenge Roman for Place 5. Melissa Castillo, Daylon Caldwell, and Brad Farmer will compete for Place 7.
CISD will also be holding a bond election which includes two propositions.
According to the district, Proposition A is a school building bond to renovate the aging Corsicana High School, expand Career and Technology Education programs, renovate the agriculture barn and the Fine Arts auditorium, relocate the transportation center, and purchase new buses to replace buses near end of life. Core areas in the high school will be expanded to accommodate continued student enrollment growth.
Proposition B is to construct a multi-purpose facility for student extracurricular activities and practices.
Every Texas county will be holding elections on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution approved by the 87th Texas Legislature during the second and third special sessions of 2021.
Proposition 1 would allow the legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Next, voters will cast their ballots in the Primary Runoff Elections Tuesday, May 24.
The Democratic and Republican parties will hold runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party's primary runoff election will appear as that party's nominee on the November 8 General Election ballot.
In Navarro County, David Brewer and Cody Muldner will compete for Pct. 4 Commissioner; John V. Cabano and Lisa Clay for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4.
Under Texas law, if you cast a ballot in a party's primary election, you can only participate in that same party's primary runoff election. In other words, voters cannot switch parties after the main primary election to vote in another party's primary runoff election. If you did not cast a ballot in either party's primary election, you have the option of voting in either party's primary runoff election.
Monday, April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the May 24 Primary Runoff Elections. Early voting begins Monday, May 16 and ends Friday, May 20. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, May 13.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections website, or for voting resources in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
