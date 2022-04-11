An Earth Day Community Shred Day has been set from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22 at Corley's Funeral Home at 413 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Bring old files, paperwork and any confidential items you have to be shredded and properly disposed of. Limit five boxes per person.
The event is sponsored by Corley Funeral Home, The Taco Station, Russell P. Hudson Bookkeeping & Tax Services, Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Total Point Urgent Care, and Community National Bank & Trust of Texas.
