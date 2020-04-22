DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Earthx2020 will convene virtually as EarthX and The National Geographic Society partner to shine a light on the critical issues facing our planet. The world's largest environmental event is taking its conferences, film festival and youth program online from April 16-26 to explore sustainable solutions to today's most pressing environmental challenges, through inspiring conversation, creative storytelling and interactive experiences.
"Fifty years ago, the first Earth Day took place because Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin was troubled by the lack of attention being paid to environmental issues," said Trammell S. Crow, Founder of EarthX.
"Earthx2020 will pay homage to the half century of planetary advocacy that followed and leverage the power that hundreds of thousands of people coming together can bring to championing a better planet for future generations."
EarthX will mark the 50th Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd with a special address by Tia Nelson, daughter of Gaylord Nelson, founder of Earth Day. Michael Ulica, President of the National Geographic Society will also take the
virtual stage along with some of National Geographic's most renowned explorers including Enric Sala and Sylvia Earle.Conferences | EarthX will host a series of Conferences that will feature leading voices exploring the intersection of the environment and policy, cities, energy, technology, and business. A guiding force for collective change, EarthX is committed to bridging the divide on environmental issues and fostering constructive dialogue between unlikely parties – making it the most ideologically diverse assembly of thought leaders and partisan voices to congregate over the future of the planet.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Julie Packard and Karenna Gore will be among this year's speakers.Jane Fonda joins youth activist Xiye Bastida and other transformative women in the environmental conversation at EarthX's first intergenerational women's summit, Women in the Environment. This year will also mark the launch of March for Science Youth Summit, giving a platform for youth leaders from around the world who are champions of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The Earthx Film Festival will kick off April 17th with Toronto based, indigenous Anishinaabe techno artist, Classic Roots, live streaming his set to the world. With over 35 features and short films, the festival will showcase pioneers in eco-storytelling through virtual screenings and live streamed conversations with filmmakers, youth leaders and environmental activists.
Some of the highlight screenings of the festival include The Great Green Wall, The Story of Plastic, Mossville: When Great Trees Fall, The Love Bugs, and Public Trust narrated by Robert Redford.The festival will also feature over 50 extended reality experiences, taking attendees around the world to intimately connect with the wonders of our planet without leaving their homes.
From underwater dives in the Galapagos to walking with elephants in Africa, EarthXR will present immersive journeys in partnership with YouTube XR, Google Earth, Oculus, Samsung and HTC Vive. Creative storytellers will also take the virtual stage at the ARTS x SDGs Festival on April 20th, featuring eco-beatboxing battles and musical performances.
The youth program couples entertainment with education to engage students through interactive events, designed to expand their understanding of our planet and their role in sustaining it. From youth eco-art and film competitions to a virtual hackathon, the program this year will most notably feature National Geographic's Explorer Classrooms connecting learners to National Geographic Explorers in live video talks each weekday as they share their experiences from around the world.
Registration and details for Earthx2020 are available at www.EarthX.org.
About EarthX: EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Earthx2020 will be held virtually on April 16-26, 2020. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.Conferences | April 16-26EarthxCities, EarthxEnergy, EarthxLaw, EarthxTechforGood, Women in the Environment Summit, March for Science Youth Summit, EarthxFuture 500 Summit, E-Capital Summit, Island Resilience ForumFilm Festival | April 17-26Earth Day 50th Anniversary | April 22Youth Program | April 24-26ABOUT The National Geographic SocietyThe National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.