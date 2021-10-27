FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, before it convicted William George Davis, of Hallsville, of capital murder involving multiple victims. (Smith County Jail via AP, File)