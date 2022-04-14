After a successful return last year, the City of Corsicana Main Street and Parks & Recreation Departments are hosting another downtown Easter Hop from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
This year, attendees can expect to see games, a trackless train, bounce house, mini ferris wheel, Professor Pop’s Bubble show out of Dallas, Spring pictures in Pocket Park with Memories by Melissa, snow cone treats from Boho Snow, and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
In addition, children can grab their hop maps and hop to participating merchants for additional treats where hidden eggs can be found along the way. And don’t forget to look for the Easter Bunny’s paw prints on the sidewalks where more prizes can be found. Hop maps can be picked up from the Main Street’s hop head quarters or from participating merchants.
The Easter Hop is also made possible by the generous help from the Navarro College Softball team.
