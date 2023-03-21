The City of Corsicana Main Street and Parks Department are hosting the annual Easter Hop starting at from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring their baskets, grab a map and journey through downtown picking up treats from local businesses.
Events will include Professor Pop’s Bubble Show, mini carnival rides, a bounce house, a visit from the Eater bunny and snow cones by Boho Snow.
Easter egg hunts start at 4:30 p.m. and will be grouped by age: 4 and under 4:30, 5 to 7 4:40, 8 to 10 4:50.
Pictures in the Pocket Park Daniela Michelle photography and the Navarro College softball team will assist.
Call the Parks office at 903-654-4874 for more information.
