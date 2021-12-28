As 2021 draws to a close, the facets of COVID-19’s impact are still coming into focus. Corsicana and Navarro County’s Economic Development Director John Boswell discussed the region’s economic development during a turbulent year.
Boswell, who has held the position since 2018, said he enjoys economic development, because no project is exactly the same.
According to Boswell, economic development takes longer than many people expect, anywhere from one and a half, to five years for a project to fully come to fruition.
Boswell said economic development didn’t slow down because of the pandemic, because many companies conducted their due diligence virtually.
“Ironically, things moved quicker than expected last year,” he said.
The pace is a little closer to normal, though still brisk in 2021.
Boswell said he expected the landscape of the area to change drastically in the next six months to a year.
“In making our pitch, we have to listen to what the developers are looking for,” Boswell said. “If there is someone who isn’t looking for rail service for instance, we wouldn’t lead with the benefits of having the rail spur in the Highway-31 Industrial Park.”
The city received a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration Grant to construct an industrial rail spur to serve the Highway 31 Industrial Park in September 2020.
As part of the EDA grant, the rail spur was located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, the grant was matched with $833,333 in local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment.
The rail spur was completed in October.
Corsicana and Navarro County continue to grow, Boswell said, and that means more jobs and eventually expanding retail options.
“Box stores have many parameters when they are looking to locate or expand. They include economic indicators of perspective customers as well as the number of rooftops in a given area,” he said.
Boswell was part of the group that led the initiative to get an accurate population count as part of the 2020 Census.
The official census count put Corsicana’s population just over 25,000 and Navarro County’s a shade under 53,000.
“Unfortunately, I think it’s clear that the area was undercounted again in 2020,” he said.
Boswell discussed the benefits of technology, highlighting a drone tour of the Audubon Metals Texas, which offers a critical step in the recycling of metals to be re-used in the manufacturing of new products.
“The footage of their 150,000 square foot facility, was pretty cool,” Boswell said.
It was shown during a monthly meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Partnership Group meeting, last February.
The drone minimized the number of people who had to be on site during the pandemic.
“Technology has made some things easier, but the people of this community and what we have here are certainly our best-selling points, to any prospective employer,” he said.
Boswell said he was happy with the Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership meetings because it brings stakeholders together. However, he said he thinks it’s fair to say that some people may not understand what is being accomplished during those meetings.
He also discounts the critique that local development is being stymied because some haven’t bought into the process.
“There hasn’t been one negative comment from a perspective lead about our area,” he said.
Boswell pointed to some of the entities that enrich Navarro County such as Navarro College and the county’s Independent School Districts as assets when recruiting companies to expand or relocate in the region.
There is a symbiotic relationship between commercial, industrial and residential development from ongoing development at the I-35 Industrial Park to downtown revitalization projects.
“A lot of people think we only give abatements to big companies,” said Boswell, who noted that included in the six tax abatements approved since 2020 are the 600 jobs that have been created or retained, as well as the $477 million which will be added to the tax rolls.
Boswell also mentioned benefits available to small business owners eligible for tax relief on their property, if they meet the requirements outlined in various programs. Further information about these programs and requirements can be obtained by calling Boswell or visiting the city’s website.
Recently, Corsicana ISD and Navarro College announced a partnership with Audubon Metals Texas which will utilize New Market Tax Credits to train students with an emphasis on industrial maintenance to become part of the area workforce.
Boswell discussed the 313 tax incentives which allowed school districts to complete much needed capital projects without risking state or federal funds or increasing the district’s Maintenance and Operating tax rate.
The 313 incentives weren’t renewed by the Texas Legislature during the regular or special sessions in 2021.
“They were highly successful and helped school districts get a lot of things they needed especially in rural areas like ours,” he said. He added that he hopes that the incentives are either renewed or something similar adopted in the near future.
It’s been a successful period of development so far this year, measured by commercial construction valuations totaling $4.7 million and the success of the infill project which began in 2017, 21 of the 57 infill project lots have returned to the tax rolls this year.
Boswell said he remains optimistic about the area and its prospects, “with two months left in this year there may be more announcements on the horizon.”
