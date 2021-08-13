Tax incentives were the primary topic of discussion at August meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Development meeting, held Tuesday.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said that tax incentives should not be a difference maker if the market is driving the decision, said.” However, incentives are tools which can be used to attract industrial development to the area,” he said.
Some of the tools are limited in Corsicana and Navarro County due to population. The area has used Chapter 312 tax abatements or “phase ins” are used to attract industrial development though Boswell said they aren’t often used for commercial projects. The abatement agreements usually last ten years and are more attractive to new facilities.
“Nothing is taken off the tax roll, only new taxable value can be abated or phased in,” said Boswell.
Boswell also noted the process before a tax abatement agreement is adopted. The public has multiple points of input including discussions about reinvestment zones which are usually project specific.
Boswell also said the city can regain or claw back any abated taxes if an entity does not fulfill their obligations. Boswell pointed to the example of Home Depot which paid back what they owed after they left.
Boswell pointed out that these abatements are usually tied to a job threshold of 15 jobs though those requirements can be reduced or stricken based on the situation and overall capital investment as happened in recent solar and wind projects in Navarro County.
Boswell also discussed Chapter 313 tax incentives which allow schools to benefit from capital intensive projects. This incentive caps the Maintenance and Operating portion of the tax allowing school districts to benefit from the other revenue infusions.
“The school districts come out whole,” said Boswell.
Chapter 313 tax incentives were not renewed during the latest legislative session, and are set to expire in December of 2022.
Boswell also discussed Public Improvement Districts which provides for an additional tax to pay for public improvement districts.
There are multiple layers which must be approved to institute a Public Improvement District which are being used in some of the Dallas suburbs which are being used to pay for rapid expansion.
Mainstreet Director, Amy Tidwell, reported that the summer has been busy, with events leading to increased hotel occupancy. Tidwell also reported that Corsicana is in the path of the next solar eclipse which will happen in April 8 of 2024.
Tidwell said “in 2017. The city of Hopkinsville Ky. 116,000 eclipse chasers came to their area, which is similar in size to Corsicana.” Though it may seem early the city is planning to begin marketing and branding in different ways to introduce and attract those who want to witness the celestial event to Corsicana.
The mayor announced that inside dining opportunities are now available at Chick-Fil-a. He also reported that several commercial construction projects continue in and around Corsicana, though some of that activity has been slowed by the weather.
The region’s housing report for the month of June showed that the median sales price for homes in Corsicana and Navarro County increased over last year. The median price in Corsicana is $244,500 in Corsicana, while $249,500 is the price in Navarro County.
Though there has been a swell of houses between the $200,000-$300,000 mark. “There aren’t many houses on the market and people are still trying to find homes,” said Aric Bonner, of RE/MAX Realty.
City Engineer Darwin Myers discussed several businesses that had received their Certificates of Ocupancy in July including Audubon Metals Texas, and the QT which opened last month.
Myers also highlighted several ongoing commercial and residential construction projects
Myers noted that commercial construction valuation for the month was $604,000 totaling $4.512 million year to date.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan reported that the college will host several signature events throughout the year to mark the 75th Anniversary of Navarro College which held it’s first day of class on Sept. 16, 1946. The Bulldogs Unite Luncheon the following Saturday will feature the induction of the Second Class of the Bulldog Hall of Fame. Information on future events will follow stay connected with Navarro College and the Corsicana Daily Sun for more details.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
