The Economic Development Partnership Group heard from Cresline Plastic Pipe Company during its continuing series highlighting local industry.
Cresline’s Plant Engineer, Scott Janecka, has been with the company for 32 of the company’s 38 years in Corsicana. The location has 49 employees.
Cresline serves a five-state region and makes plastic pipes for water, sewer and irrigation systems. Corsicana’s location is one of six locations and is the third highest producer even though the Corsicana location is the company’s smallest footprint. The local plant produced 34,000 miles of pipe in 2022.
It was reported that Corsicana’s TIF District 1 Board had presented its final report during its February meeting. A Tax Increment Financing District is an economic development tool were revenues come from the increased assessed value of property and improvements that occur within that District.
TIF Zone 1 bordered I-45 from Rome Road, in Corsicana, to the I-45 Industrial Park. It also covered area near the Corsicana Municipal Airport.
During its 20 years TIF 1 was instrumental in the Corsicana Crossings area as well as other shops and entertainment venues.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported that Corsicana remains on the short list for four projects. Boswell also noted that construction is nearing completion on the Corsicana Mattress facility located in the I-45 Industrial Park.
Regular Housing, Tourism, and Chamber reports were also provided. Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency reported that the housing market is continued to slow. Bonner reported that 86% of the homes sold in Corsicana in December, sold below $300,000.
The median price of a Corsicana home increased 1.3% to $197,500. The number of active listings and inventory both increased.
The housing picture in Navarro County differed slightly. The median housing price decreased 1.5% to $195,000. The number of active listings and inventory both increased within the county.
City Engineer Darwin Myers provided the Planning and Zoning report. Myers also introduced Enoch Basnett, who will serve as the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager.
Main Street and Tourism Director Amy Tidwell updated about various upcoming events including the continued celebration of Corsicana’s founding. More information about the yearlong celebration can be found on the net at www.corsicana175years.com
Corsicana’s 175-year birthday Gala will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Cook Education Center.
Laura Capehart with the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce provided an update which included a reminder that the Chamber Award Luncheon will be Wednesday, Feb. 15.
A business summit will be held March 3 at Navarro College’s Corsicana Campus. The summit was rescheduled due to last week’s ice.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan announced that the application process to be included in the first cohort of nursing students began Feb 1. Those interested can apply at the college’s website. The first cohort of students will be limited to 35 students who will work to receive their Batchelor of Science in Nursing degree from Navarro College. That number will increase once the college receives a final accreditation from the Nursing Association.
Fegan also announced a business and industry roundtable which will focus on allied health. The event will be Tuesday, March 7 at the Cook Education Center.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
