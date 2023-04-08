Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell indicated there remains high interest in bringing renewable energy projects to Navarro County, during the April meeting of the Economic Development Group meeting held Tuesday.
Boswell said that although economic activity in the area has slowed the area remains on the short list for two projects.
Mayor Don Denbow thanked Corsicana residents and city staff for their dedication and assistance in putting together including the statue dedication at G.W. Jackson legacy park and recent designation of Corsicana as a Music Friendly City.
During Tuesday’s meeting the mayor asked for anyone who is interested in volunteering on civil boards or commissions to see him.
Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency reported that the housing market has continued to slow.
More than 83% of the houses sold in Corsicana sold below $300,000. The housing market in Corsicana and Navarro County strongly favors sellers, although there has been an increase of inventory when compared to February of last year.
The median home prices increased in Corsicana and Navarro County when compared to February, 2022.
Planning and Zoning and tourism reports were also given including news that the Corsicana Mattress and Shipley’s Donuts locations were “very close to opening,” according to City Engineer Darwin Myers.
There were several updates provided for events upcoming in April highlights include the Corsicana Mayoral Candidate forum sponsored by the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce on April 13, at the City Government Center in Corsicana.
The Texas Veterans Day Parade will be April 22, and Derrick Days will be held April 29.
Navarro College’s District President Dr. Kevin Fegan reported that the Navarro County Cheer are in Daytona and competing for another National Championship.
Greenbrier Rail Services was the focus of the monthly local industry series. Greenbrier repairs several components for railcars The company originally opened in 1979, although it’s been under several names. Greenbrier bought the Corsicana location in 2006.
The plant’s manager and shop foreman explained that Greenbrier ships internationally and is part of a multifaceted businesses. There are employment opportunities at Greenbrier which has approximately 30 current employees and has plans to expand. Those who are interested in a career with Greenbrier can apply online or visit the facility which is located at 3601 East Hwy 31 in Corsicana.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
