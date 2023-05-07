Corsicana ISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost announced that Corsicana ISD was named Small District of the Year as H-E-B announced its prestigious Excellence in Education Awards. The announcement was made Sunday, during a banquet held in San Antonio.
The selection process included a site visit which followed completion of a lengthy questionnaire following the district’s nomination.
“All the things we are doing at Corsicana ISD are building toward the future, but we also recognize we stand on the shoulders of giants who came before,” she said.
The district also received $50,000 from H-E-B, which has a store location in Corsicana and has been a generous partner with CISD for more than three decades.
Frost also announced that Four Corsicana Middle School educators have been selected to take part in a week’s long leadership training program at Harvard University.
Participants in this year’s leadership training program include Principal Bradley Thomason, Dean of Teacher Support, Dr. Karen Kopp, Assistant Principal Lauren Gist, and reigning Corsicana ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Audrey Marx.
Harvard University was founded in 1636 and is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell praised the news and Corsicana ISD “Our schools are important parts of a successful community, and an economic development partner,” he said.
Boswell said the economy is slowing. “This is the time to focus on the retention of existing businesses, although Boswell did mention the area remains on the short list for two significant development projects.
Attendees heard regularly housing reports which continued to show a slight uptick in housing inventory due to a slowing housing market. The median sales price for a home in Corsicana was $212,000 in March. The median sales price for a Navarro County home during the first quarter of 2023 is 228,000.
Normal reports including updates from Planning and Zoning Tourism and Chamber of Commerce were also provided. Corsicana’s Main Street and Tourism Director, Amy Tidwell, reported that the average visitor to Corsicana traveled 182 miles from Waco Houston and the DFW area. This data is useful when putting together marketing and advertising plans.
Hotel Occupancy has decreased from last year, that loss is attributed to a slowing economy.
Tourism is really helping our community and generating revenue for our city.
Tidwell teased a docuseries titled the “Story of Art in America” which will feature Corsicana Available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.
Stay connected to the Corsicana Daily Sun for updates on Main Street and Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce events.
The feature program highlighting area local industry partners was given by Jake Tucker, the Plant Manager of Homeland Vinyl in Corsicana. The facility, located near the Corsicana Municipal Airport, primarily produces vinyl fencing and a lot of horse fencing said Tucker.
Founded in Burmingham, Alabama the company has several facilities across the nation including the Corsicana location which opened in 2021.
Tucker said the product is shipped to the Midwest and western United States as well as to international customers.
Tucker said the company recently completed a small expansion which is expected to add 10 additional employees.
Future expansion may double the facilities size in the next few years.
Those interested in applying at Homeland Vinyl may do so in person or through the company’s website.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
