By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
David Ellis, plant manager of Russell Stover’s Corsicana facility was the guest of the Economic Development Partnership group. Over the last year the monthly economic development meeting has highlighted local business and industry.
Ellis discussed the company’s history plant staffing and employment opportunities with the candy maker.
Corsicana and Navarro County’s Director of Economic Development John Boswell reported that Corsicana is on the shortlist for two projects and that overall development activity remains “steady.”
A regular housing report was also provided. Navarro County remains in a sellers’ market which the region has been in for a little over two years. Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency said there is approximately 3.3 months of inventory in Corsicana.
A balanced market is considered 6 months of inventory. The housing markets in both Corsicana and Navarro County remained relatively steady with active listings in Navarro County up over 30 percent when compared to June of last year.
The median sales price of a Corsicana home is $238,000 while the median price for a Navarro County home is $265,000.
A Planning and Zoning report was also given.
Amy Tidwell. Director of Tourism and Main Street, said that Corsicana will host the Texas Lakes Trail Quarterly Board Meeting at the Cook Center on Navarro College’s Corsicana Campus on Aug.7.
Corsicana’s 175-year celebration continues with more events planned before the Time capsule ceremony in October. For more information visit, corsicana175years.com on the net.
So far this year Downtown Corsicana reinvestment has equaled $3.5 million with 21 new jobs in 8 new businesses. This nearly equals the investment for all of 2022.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will hold the first responders breakfast Sept 8 from 7-9 am. at the Martin Luther King Center, 1114 Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
There will also be a Senior Wellness Expo on Sept. 18 at the Cook Center on Navarro College’s Corsicana Campus.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
