The Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership group heard several regular reports as well as updates on coronavirus and the census, as well as an update on the upcoming bond election from Corsicana Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Diane Frost.
Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley said that the risk of contracting the coronavirus remains low. He said Corsicana is ready if anything like this happens here. He encouraged people take preventative action, including covering your cough with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash. Avoid contact with those who are sick, or touching your eyes nose or mouth. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
The CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital, Curt Junkins, said that the best option is looking for control of symptoms. He said that 80% of those affected will see mild symptoms.
Superintendent of Corsicana Independent School District Dr. Diane Frost told those in attendance that Corsicana High School building is celebrating its 50th year. Frost said that the population of Corsicana High School is expected to increase to over 1,800 students in the next three years.
Frost said that potential improvements were prioritized and include safety and security issues as well as heating and air infrastructure.
“No one cares about your dreams and vision if your roof leaks,” she said, emphasizing that the environment is making it difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.
Though Frost did not advocate for the passage of the bond she highlighted some issues which need to be addressed. They included plumbing and electrical, more space for career and tech spaces, modernization of classrooms, flooring, as well as accessibility concerns.
“In the common areas, LED lights would help our deaf students.” she said.
Frost said the bond would not raise anyone’s tax rate.
Aric Bonner, an agent with RE/MAX of Corsicana, provided a housing update for January in Corsicana. Bonner said the current market was the strongest seller's market he's seen with only 2.6 months of inventory.
Home sales increased 18% over the same period last year. The median sales price of $165,000, an increase of 32% over January 2019.
Planning and Zoning manager Erica Stubbs updated that three Certificates of Occupancy were issued in the month of February. The construction evaluation so far this year is over $1 million. Infill projects continue, with 32 applications have been approved to date for the transfer of trustee to private ownership. Ten new infill applications are currently in review.
Mayor Don Denbow said that residents should expect census forums to be in the mail within the next two weeks.
Economic Development Director John Boswell said it’s important to get a good count and said he believes Corsicana was undercounted in the last census, and affected the area.
Some dates to keep in mind include the ground breaking for the new fire house facility at the old state home facility will be at 10 a.m. March 19. The grand opening for the fire house is set for Nov. 30, 2020.
Starbucks will open on Monday, March 9 with a ribbon cutting in the afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Tour of Corsicana stage bike race will be March 21 through 22.
Derrick Days will be April 24 through 25.
The next meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership group will be April 7 in the Nancy Roberts meeting room inside the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th Street in Corsicana.
Live stream coverage of these meetings can be found on the city's website at https://www.cityofcorsicana.com/965/Live-Broadcast.
