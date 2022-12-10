The Economic Development Partnership Group discussed the Corsicana Christmas Parade and Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl, as well as upcoming events Tuesday, Dec. 6, during its regular monthly meeting.
Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow characterized last weekend’s game and kickoff to the city’s 175-year celebration as some of the most exciting things he has witnessed during his time as mayor.
The mayor thanked Main Street and committee members for their work and dedication for their efforts helping to make the weekend a success. Official numbers related to the economic impact of the Heritage Bowl which included the teams, their bands and support staff, as well as the festivities surrounding the game will be gathered and reported at a future meeting.
Dr. Tara Peters, Executive Director of Workforce, Career and Technical Education, updated the group about the ongoing commitment to career and technical education programs as well as the progress and additions to more dual credit programs.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported economic activity seems to be experiencing a seasonal slowdown but that the city and county remain on the short list for three projects.
All regular reports were given, including housing, planning and zoning, as well as tourism.
Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell thanked everyone for their help.
“It truly takes a team to put together the events that we do,” she said.
She mentioned that Texas reported record breaking hotel revenue in the summer of 2022. The data was provided by the Governor’s Office in an economic development snapshot. Tidwell said that Corsicana’s hotels certainly contributed to that mark.
The special guests for Tuesday’s meeting were two local business owners. Eric Meyers, President of Oil City Iron Works and Carter McGuire Plant Manager of Holcim. Holcim is located in the former Firestone facility, on East Highway 31 next to Pactiv in Corsicana.
Holcim acquired the former Firestone Building Products in April of 2021. The Corsicana plant supplies Texas Oklahoma Arkansas and Louisiana with insulation board for construction projects.
McGuire mentioned supply chain issues as challenges that Holcim has faced, although he said that Holcim is no different than many other businesses who work everyday to overcome those challenges.
Meyers of Oil City Iron Works, spoke about the oldest continuous working foundry in Texas. The foundry opened in Corsicana in 1866. It became Oil City Iron Works in 1886.
Meyers discussed that his industry typically goes in cycles. He mentioned that work force retention is challenging Oil City has over 256 employees with additional need of 40 to reach capacity.
Out of 10 applicants we hire, typically we have one stay he said.
Meyers also noted the changing desires of the workforce and how overtime isn’t the driver that it once was. Employees also have tremendous benefit packages when they work at Oil City Iron Works.
“We love what we do,” said Meyers.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
