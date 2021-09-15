The Mayor’s Economic Partnership Group Tuesday heard a presentation by Wayne Burgdorf, a Senior Advisor and Certified Commercial Investment Member with SVN Trinity Advisors who are developing the area across from Walmart in Corsicana, known as the Corsicana Commons Development.
The Development is part of an existing Tax Increment Financing District.
There are expected to be 101 single family homes built as part of the project as well as retail stores and restaurants. While there aren’t yet contracts for multi-family units, options are being explored.
One of the known retail stores is a Pet-Co. Another entity under contract is a Highway 55 Restaurant, which is an eatery with a '50s and '60s diner motif.
Corsicana and Navarro County Development Director, John Boswell said that more announcements associated with the project are expected soon.
Boswell also said that the city continues to follow up on existing leads, and investigate three new industrial prospects that have come in since the last meeting.
There are several commercial construction projects underway. There was $30,000 of commercial construction in August, and just over $4.5 million so far in 2021.
It was also reported that construction of the permanent road associated with the Highway 31 Industrial Park is underway, and that the rail spur that was paid for partially by federal grant funds is “essentially complete,” awaiting signage and final approval from the Union Pacific Rail Railroad.
Construction is expected to begin soon on the Corsicana Mattress Facility, which includes new equipment and moving the company’s headquarters back to Corsicana.
Main Street Director Amy Tidwell reported a continued increase in Visitor Center activity and that the Corsicana Hydroplane Classic, held in August, filled 130 hotel rooms.
A Sept. 11 Memorial Event will take place at Burnett Park at 10 am on Saturday. All city and county events are subject to change due rising COVID-19 infection rates.
Regular Corsicana and Navarro County housing reports were given. Both the city and county residential markets remain strong for sellers.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
