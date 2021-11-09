The Economic Development Partnership meeting provided updates on several recently completed and ongoing projects, including the groundbreaking of the new Corsicana Mattress facility which is part of the I-45 Industrial Park in Corsicana.
The new 376,000 square foot Corsicana Mattress facility will include an innovation center, and provide space for 100 new jobs in addition to retaining 350 jobs.
John Boswell, Director of Economic Development for Corsicana and Navarro County, stressed the importance of business retention efforts and addressing the needs of the existing industrial development base while continuing to recruit new prospects.
“We talk to our plant managers and HR Directors once a month and touch base with them to see how we can continue to assist them,” he said.
Boswell also reported that the city responded to three new prospect leads and continues to gather information on existing leads.
“Economic Development happens in a herd mentality,” he said. He encouraged everyone to talk about the positive things that are happening in Corsicana and Navarro County.
Regular housing planning and zoning tourism, Main Street, and Chamber of Commerce reports were presented. Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director, noted that Corsicana was mentioned in the November issue of Texas Monthly Magazine. As well as the November issue of Texas Highways Magazine.
Tidwell highlighted recent activities including Boo on the Block, as well as 10 downtown revitalization projects underway.
Year to date, Tidwell highlighted approximately $553,000 of reinvestment and historic revitalization of downtown buildings has taken place as well as a net gain of 22 jobs.
There was also an update given on the Fun Town RV was named as presenting sponsor of the Heritage Bowl which will be held at the Community National Bank and Trust Tiger Stadium at noon Dec. 4 in Corsicana. Several events are being planned to take place before the Heritage Bowl.
The teams have not been selected at this point but the committee has begun discussions on media coverage and advertising which will benefit the teams, local businesses and the city of Corsicana.
The Corsicana and Navarro County housing market remains tight, with a growing swell of housing between the price points between $200,00 to $300,000. Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Realty said the available home market in both Navarro County and Corsicana continues to shrink.
“The median home price increased in Navarro County due to activity at the lake,” Bonner said.
The group was also updated on grants which will enable Navarro College to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities on site. Welding suites and Information Technology can assist the work force. It’s hoped those mobile facilities will be ready to roll by next fall.
“Our future as a city depends on economic development,” Mayor Don Denbow said.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
