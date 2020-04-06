Dear Citizens:
The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The meeting is not open to the public. See instructions below to participate.
John Boswell and Leslie Leerskov will discuss the following special topics:
• U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
• U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program
As always, any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate
and your continued interest is appreciated during this time of social distancing. Please stay safe!
Sincerely,
Don Denbow
Mayor
FOLLOWING ARE INSTRUCTIONS TO VIEW THE MEETING BY LIVE
BROADCAST ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE AND TO PARTICIPATE BY TELEPHONE
OR TELECONFERNCE:
● The meeting can also be joined by teleconference by registering at the link below. After
registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the
webinar, including how to call in and listen to the audio by telephone using a toll free number.
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5240073812356728332
● The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
Choose “Broadcasts”
Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” –
--- Click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting.
(Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
● The meeting can be joined by calling 903-654-4842.
