Daily Sun FILE photo The Corsicana Public Library is located at 100 N. 12th St.

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

AGENDA

Reports

• Good News - Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development - John Boswell

• Housing - Aric Bonner

• New Business - Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan

Special Topics

• Cresline Plastic Pipe Co. - Scott Janecka

Sincerely,

Don Denbow

Mayor

(A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.)

• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:

www.cityofcorsicana.com

Choose “Broadcasts”

Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” –

--- Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting.

(Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)

