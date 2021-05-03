The Economic Development Partnership will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. The meeting is open to the public and face coverings are required. Anyone interested in the economic development is invited to participate.
Agenda:
• Reports
• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow
• Economic Development – Connie Standridge
• Housing – Aric Bonner
• New Business – Darwin Myers
• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell
• Chamber of Commerce Update Special Topic
• Mike Cain – Oncor Electric Delivery
A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance. The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at www.cityofcorsicana.com. Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” and click on “Economic Development Meeting.” Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.