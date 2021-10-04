The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.
Agenda:
Reports:
• Economic Development – John Boswell
• Housing – Aric Bonner
• New Business – Darwin Myers
• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell
• Chamber of Commerce Update
Special Topic:
• Career Technical / Dual Credit Program – Sean Kays, Principal, Corsicana High School
A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance. The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.
