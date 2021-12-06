Financial Planning.TIF

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12 St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

Agenda:

Reports

• Good News - Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development - John Boswell

• Housing - Aric Bonner

• New Business - Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

Special Topic

• John Boswell – Chapter 312 – Tax Abatements Sincerely,

A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.

The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.

