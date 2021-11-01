Corsicana Public Library.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo The Corsicana Public Library is located at 100 N. 12th St.

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

Agenda:

Reports

• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development – John Boswell

• Housing – Aric Bonner

• New Business – Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

Special Topic

• James Booth, COO – Corsicana Mattress Company

A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance. The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.

