The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

Agenda:

Reports

• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development – John Boswell

• Housing – Aric Bonner

• New Business – Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan

Special Topics

• Eric Meyers – Oil City Iron Works

• Shawn Eastham – Polyguard Products

A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.

