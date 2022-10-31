The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.
Agenda:
Reports
• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow
• Economic Development – John Boswell
• Housing – Aric Bonner
• New Business – Darwin Myers
• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell
• Chamber of Commerce Update
• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan
Special Topics
• Eric Meyers – Oil City Iron Works
• Shawn Eastham – Polyguard Products
A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.
