The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any resident interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.
Agenda:
Reports
• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow
• Economic Development – John Boswell
• Housing – Aric Bonner
• New Business – Darwin Myers
• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell
• Chamber of Commerce Update
• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan
Special Topics
• Mike Gatts, Pactiv
• Dan Lachmann, Audubon Metals Texas
Sincerely,
A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.
