Daily Sun FILE photo The Corsicana Public Library is located at 100 N. 12th St.

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any resident interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

Agenda:

Reports

• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development – John Boswell

• Housing – Aric Bonner

• New Business – Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan

Special Topics

• Mike Gatts, Pactiv

• Dan Lachmann, Audubon Metals Texas

Sincerely,

A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.

