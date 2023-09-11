Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge lead the Economic Development Partnership September meeting due to the absence of Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell who was on vacation.
Regular reports were presented, including an update on the housing markets in Corsicana and Navarro County. The market remains strong for sellers in both Corsicana and Navarro County with a 37.1 percent increase in the median sales price since last July.
“The median sales price of $300,000 is affected by sales at the lake,” said Aric Bonner, with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency.
The median sales price in Corsicana also increased to $266,000, a nearly 40 percent increase when compared to July 2022.
Bonner said he expects the housing market to continue to slow in the area as well as across Texas due to rising interest rates.
Director of Engineering, Darwin Myers, updated the latest Planning and Zoning activity. Five Certificates of Occupancies were issued in July and two projects remain in review. Several more projects including Taco Bueno, Dutch Brothers Coffee, GAF recycling facility, and Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille remain under construction.
Commercial construction so far this year is $21.7 million, with $1.15 million of that amount occurring in Aug.
During her Main Street and Tourism report Director Amy Tidwell reported that the planning for city’s 175-year time capsule continues.
The time capsule ceremony is Oct. 12, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tidwell also mentioned planning for the April 2024 solar eclipse has begun. Corsicana is expected to be one of the more favorable spots in the region to view the eclipse.
Downtown renovation projects are continuing and that four downtown buildings are for sale, with one business recently opened, according to Tidwell.
A Navarro College report was also provided.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce update was provided by the Board of Directors newly hired President and CEO, Kenneth Higdon, CCE, IOM. Higdon, a native of Andrews, Texas is a veteran with more than 40 years in various capacities with Chambers across the state.
Most recently, Higdon served on the Chamber of Commerce in Denison
Johnny Mahurien, with ISCO-Pipe spoke about the origins of the Irrigation Supply Company formerly known as Plasson, on Business 45 and Third Ave. in Corsicana. ISCO purchased the business in Jan. of 2022, but the business began six decades ago. ISCO pipe fabricates and manufactures high density in dozens of locations across the United States and Canada.
Mahurien discussed that employee recruitment has been the primary concern. He highlighted ISCO’s training procedures and encouraged those interested to visit the company website or visit ISCO in Corsicana.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.