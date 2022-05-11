The Economic Development Partnership Group was updated on recent events and upcoming opportunities for entertainment in Corsicana and Navarro County. Several, including the Texas Veterans Day Parade, were highlighted. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 and begin in downtown Corsicana.
Mayor Don Denbow discussed the recently concluded Derrick Days which were considered “a huge success,” with what is widely thought to be the largest turnout in recent in memory.
Attendees were also provided regular tourism updates, with the Chamber of Commerce including a report from the Planning and Zoning Department. Stay connected with the Daily Sun for event schedules and updates.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported construction continues at several sites around Corsicana and Navarro County. He also said that the area is on the short list for two projects.
Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group reported that the median sales price in Corsicana is $216,900, representing a 50.9%, increase when compared to March of last year.
March’s median sale price also increased in the county by 24.2%, to $208,000.
Bonner said that those interested in selling their homes should expect to sell them fairly quickly as both Corsicana and Navarro County have been strong seller’s markets for over two years.
The main program for the meeting was Charlene Heydinger with the Texas PACE Authority discussed the program which began in 2017 but is being reintroduced to people following COVID-19.
“I enjoy the opportunity to get out with people and talk about the benefits of this programs,” Heydinger said.
Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, is a tool to incentivize Texas’ business property owners to perform upgrades that are environmentally beneficial to its facility infrastructure with little or no capital outlay.
For further information about the benefits of the PACE program visit www.texaspaceauthority.org/ on the net.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
