The Mayor’s Economic Partnership Group heard updates Tuesday from the area engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation, Juan Paredes regarding area road projects.
Paredes said the State Highway 31 bypass is expected to be completed no later than January of 2022. The project is near completion, and is awaiting “punch list items and the manufacture of the signal polls which takes weeks to produce” said Paredes. Signals will be placed on both ends of the bypass.
Paredes also discussed future projects, saying the budget for road repairs exacerbated by the winter storm has quadrupled from the normal allocation of $1 million to $4 million.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell discussed the coordination between state and local entities and the importance of communication during events like last February’s snow storm.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the QT gas station located on State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 is expected to open by the end of July. Denbow also said he anticipates that Audubon Metals Texas will also open later this month.
The mayor also announced that this city is planning a ceremony to commemorate the opening of the city’s new fire house. More details will follow when a date is decided.
Boswell announced that the city has looked into four new industrial prospect leads while continuing to work on existing project leads.
Regular housing chamber of commerce reports were also provided.
City Engineer Darwin Myers reported that 10 certificates of occupancy were granted in May and that work continues on commercial and residential fronts. The year to date commercial construction is valued $3.9 million thus far in 2021.
Main Street Director Amy Tidwell reported that a summer of “revenge travel” following last year's COVID-19 precautions is expected to continue, with walk-ins to the Corsicana Visitor Center continuing to increase. Tidwell said hotel occupancy was nearly full during a recent held Dixie Youth baseball tournament. Tidwell also reminded those in attendance that the Texas State Criterium Championship bike race is this weekend.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
