The Mayor’s Economic Development Group was updated about several items working their way through the Texas Legislature which may have an impact on higher education funding, funding for Independent School Districts and economic development.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell said there is continued support to Preserve Chapter 380/381 Agreements for Economic Development Projects, preserve and fund the Texas Enterprise Fund, and continued funding of Texas Workforce Development Programs and ongoing support for further investment in Worker Training, among Texas Legislators.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan discussed the importance of that funding which increases opportunities for worker training in partnership with the local ISD’s and industries.
Boswell also said there was continuing hope to bring back some form of 313 tax incentives which were allowed to sunset in December of 2022.
Chapter 313 economic development incentives, require minimum investment thresholds, and are based on the value of property within a school district.
These incentives are intended to attract large scale manufacturing, research and development and renewable energy capital investment projects to the state. They limit the taxable value of a new property for a period of ten years.
The incentive is a tool which helps attract larger projects to rural areas
A school district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate is the only portion affected by the Value Limitation Agreement.
Boswell indicated there are discussions within the Legislature to limit the ability of renewable energy projects to avail themselves of the incentives.
Boswell indicated there remains high interest in bringing renewable energy projects to Navarro County. He updated that the Limestone Wind Project which includes the Dawson and Coolidge ISD’s was recently dedicated.
Corsicana and Navarro County remains on the short list for four projects. Boswell said that the amount of economic activity in the area is high. Texas is a leader in the United States for economic development winning its 11th consecutive Governor’s Award from Site Selection Magazine.
Regular Planning & Zoning and Housing reports were provided.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce announced there will be a job fair on Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3pm. at the MLK Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge characterized the Corsicana 175 Gala as “very successful.” Stay up to date on future Corsicana 175-year celebrations and other tourism and Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce highlights in the Daily Sun.
To conclude the meeting a broadcast of Mayor Don Denbow’s final State of the City Address was shown the full video can be seen at www.cityofcorsicana.com
Denbow did not file for reelection. Three candidates are vying to succeed him. Corsicana will hold city and school elections on May 6, 2023.
During Tuesday’s meeting the mayor asked for anyone who is interested in volunteering on civil boards or commissions to see him.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
