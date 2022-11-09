The Mayor's Economic Partnership group was updated on several upcoming events and long-term successes Tuesday during its monthly meeting.
The group continued to focus on longstanding community business partnerships highlighting Polyguard Products “which provides several products including the tape for window frames and other things people rarely see,” according to Shawn Eastham, Polyguard President. “My job is mainly managing growth,” he said.
Eastham said he strives for Polyguard be a place where people want to go to work instead of have to go to work.
Polyguard is now a 100% employee-owned company that ships their products to more than a dozen countries and all 50 states.
Polyguard currently employs 65 people at its Corsicana location which opened in 2017. The company was founded in Oklahoma and moved to Ennis in the late 1970s.
Eastham said he and others are considering expansion which may involve moving the Pennsylvania location to Corsicana, although no final decision on the move has been made.
Eastham said prefers to hire local and word of mouth is the first way employees are found. Eastham said he plans to open the Corsicana plant to the public sometime in 2023.
Mayor Don Denbow discussed the recent groundbreaking of Riot Block Chain’s bitcoin mining facility located on FM 709 in Navarro County. The mayor touted the 270 direct jobs connected with the project as well as an additional $200 million estimated increase to the local tax base during phase one of the project.
The mayor reiterated that Corsicana was recognized by the Texas Economic Development Council, for “exemplary achievement in economic development.” The 2022 Community Economic Development Award for transferability, was presented to city and Audubon Metals LLC leadership on Oct. 20.
The TEDC recognized Corsicana for using multiple tools to bring Audubon Metals LLC. to Corsicana. The company recently expanded its operation from a plant based in Kentucky, to a second location in Corsicana.
The mayor also mentioned the Governor’s Small Business Series which connects small business owners and entrepreneurs to resources. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The roundtable will be held at the IOOF Center, 601 N. 45 Street in Corsicana.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said that prospect activity is the busiest he’s seen in the four years since he took the job.” he is very bullish on the economic development front in the coming months.
Boswell said that Corsicana is on the short list for six projects.
Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency provided a housing update which showed that housing prices in Corsicana have increased nearly 49% over last year, with a median price of $277,950. Sales activity and active listings are also up over 2021. The housing market is beginning to slow according to Bonner. There is 2.8 months of inventory meaning an individual could expect to sell a house in that time, compared to 1.7 months last September.
The median sales price in Navarro County increased 25.1% to $281,500. Active listings are also up nearly 115%.
A Planning and Zoning update was provided by City Engineer Darwin Myers.
Chamber of Commerce and a Mainstreet and Tourism updates were also presented. Tourism and Main Street Director Amy Tidwell was away from Tuesday’s meeting because she is being considered for a statewide Main Street award for the online video series “New Faces” which highlights new downtown businesses. The Collin Club was also considered for Best Renovation of a Historic Building.
The announcement that Tidwell won multiple awards for the New Faces digital campaign including the People’s Choice Award for the project, was made late Tuesday.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
