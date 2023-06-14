The Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership Group begun planning for fall during its monthly meeting held Tuesday.
Activities and events are planned throughout the summer and fall as Corsicana continues to celebrate its 175th year. Upcoming events and activities include Juneteenth Events, Friday, June 16 and Saturday, 17 at Legacy Park in Corsicana at the Corner of Fifth Street and MLK Blvd.
For more Corsicana 175 activities stay up to date with the Daily Sun and on the net at Corsicana175years.com
Regular Housing, and Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce updates were also provided, as well as reports from the city’s planning and zoning department, tourism and Main Street Program which currently has five revitalization projects ongoing and four buildings for sale, as well as one new business at 207 N. Beaton St. downtown.
Navarro College also provided an update, during Tuesday’s meeting.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan discussed the recently completed regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature. The college will begin its budgeting process for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year later this summer, in accordance with the mandates the legislature set forth, some of those mandates were funded and some were unfunded mandates, he said.
Navarro College will hold a budget workshop prior to the June 22, Board of Trustee meeting on the Corsicana campus.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported that economic development activity remains slow, but the area remains on the short list for two projects.
The feature program highlighting area local industry partners was presented by the owners and proprietors of MD Mattress in Ennis. MD Mattress also has a building off of Highway 31 in Corsicana.
We make a really good product for a good price said Chad Grant. Both Grant and Brian Morrow began their careers working for Corsicana Bedding but began MD Mattress as their own venture in 2019.
Due to the Independence Day holiday the next meeting of the Economic Development Committee will be at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.